Antioch College New Student Enrollment at 22

Antioch College is only about a third of the way to its new student enrollment goal, putting the small college in western Ohio in danger of missing targets with less than a month to go before its fall quarter starts.

The college had 22 new students signed up for the fall quarter, Mark Reynolds, director of marketing and communications, confirmed Friday. It had been hoping for 60.

If classes started today, overall enrollment would be about 150 students. Last year the college enrolled 220 after bringing in 45 new students against a goal of more than 80.

But the college practices rolling admissions, Reynolds said. It will continue to enroll new students until the fall quarter starts in October.

Antioch has struggled with enrollment and fund-raising of late. In December, the college announced cuts to close budget shortfalls. It reported the elimination of five positions and cuts to 23 senior administrators’ salaries. The president and four senior administrators were taking 20 percent cuts, and 18 other senior-level staff members were in line for 5 percent pay cuts.

Antioch University closed the liberal arts Antioch College campus in Yellow Springs, Ohio -- long known as a home for progressive thinkers -- in 2008 amid enrollment and funding challenges. A group led by alumni purchased the campus and rights to its endowment in September 2009. The college reopened with a class of 35 students in the fall of 2011 and offered full-tuition scholarships for several years afterward.

The process of transitioning from a free model to one where students are charged is still under way, Reynolds said. It will take some time for perceptions to adjust, he said.