Purdue Introduces 3-Year Degree Program

Scott Jaschik
September 5, 2017
Purdue University is today introducing a three-year degree plan for students in the university's arts and sciences division. The plan does not require students to have Advanced Placement credits, but would require 18 credits of courses most semesters as well as summer courses.

Three-year degree programs are much praised by politicians and pundits, although they are in fact possible at most colleges (without formal programs) and relatively few students participate when there are formal programs.

Purdue is playing up the savings students would achieve by graduating in three years: $9,021 for Indiana residents, $18,422 for U.S. residents from outside Indiana, and $19,422 for international students.

