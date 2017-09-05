Report on Favoritism for Athletes at Florida State

Florida State University investigated academic plagiarism by some of its star athletes and favoritism toward them by some faculty members after a teaching assistant reported feeling pressured into padding athletes' grades and giving them special treatment, according to a new report from The New York Times.

The teaching assistant, Christina Suggs worked in Florida State’s Dedman School of Hospitality. Athletes who enrolled in online courses in the school were reportedly allowed to make up assignments and miss deadlines. Suggs was personally instructed by the professor who ran the hospitality courses, Mark Bonn, to allow a player to turn in an assignment late. The Times also outlined evidence of players plagiarizing. (Suggs left Florida State after the fall 2013 semester and died in 2014.)

The university revamped its online courses, which were popular among athletes, but according to a statement provided to the Times, this was not done because of Suggs’s complaint.