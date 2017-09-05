Temple Adjuncts Reach First Contract Agreement

Temple University and its faculty union affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers tentatively agreed on a first contract for adjuncts, they announced last week. AFT already represents full-time faculty members and librarians on campus, but part-time professors voted to affiliate with the union in 2015. The new deal, reached after 15 months of negotiations, includes a 15 percent raise in the current minimum per-credit-hour pay, to $1,500 by 2018-19 (classes are typically three credit hours).

A joint committee to explore increasing adjuncts’ job security also would be established, and the health insurance subsidy currently offered adjuncts would be guaranteed by contract. Adjuncts also would be protected by procedures on grievances, arbitration and discipline or dismissal. There’s also an academic freedom clause. Each adjunct also would have an official personnel file under the contract, and the right to rebut any negative addition.

The new adjunct contract last two years, and the current full-time contract was extended by one year. Going forward, the Temple Association of University Professors will bargain as a united union for both part-timers and full-timers, according to information from the union. A Temple spokesperson said a faculty vote on the contract is expected within the month.