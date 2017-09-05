Trump Jr. to Get $100K for U of North Texas Talk

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s oldest son, is set to be paid $100,000 for a speech at the University of North Texas. The contract for the speech, part of a speaking series sponsored by private donors, was first reported by student newspaper the North Texas Daily, and later by The Washington Post.

The contract between Trump Jr. and the university calls for a 30-minute speech, followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session. The university is to pay a $100,000 speaking fee, as well as up to $5,000 in travel expenses.

G. Brint Ryan, a UNT alum and GOP donor who heads the company sponsoring the series, told The Washington Post that, while the speaking fee was the highest in his memory, it was privately funded.

Tickets range from $5,000 to $100,000, and raise money for National Merit Scholarships for UNT students.

“If Chelsea Clinton wants to come next time, that’s great,” Ryan said.

According to a Washington Post analysis, the $100,000 would mean Trump Jr. is making double on the speaking circuit compared to what he made prior to his father becoming president.