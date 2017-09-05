Trump's DACA Decision Expected Today

President Trump is expected to announce today his decision on whether to eliminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was created by President Obama to give a temporary legal status to young people brought to the United States by their parents without legal documentation. The last few days have featured numerous reports on what Trump will do, generally predicting that he will phase out the program but will give Congress time to pass legislation that would authorize the program to continue. But many of these reports also indicate that Trump has made no final decision and could go in any number of directions.

Trump has gone from a critic of the program (during his campaign) to a defender of the nearly 800,000 people who benefit from the program, whom he has said he does not want to hurt. In June, his administration said that the program would remain in place, pending a review. But Republican state attorneys general have threatened to sue the administration if it does not announce by this week a plan to phase out the program. Many college associations and campus leaders have urged Trump to preserve the program, saying that it provides an important path for students to get an education.

Inside Higher Ed will provide full coverage of whatever Trump does, but is holding off on analyzing the various unconfirmed reports about his plans, given that these reports continue to change.