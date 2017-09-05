Title

Union Alumni Blast Anti-Gay Nashville Statement

By

Scott Jaschik
September 5, 2017
Comments
 
 

Alumni of Union University, in Tennessee, have issued a statement objecting to the university's president and three faculty members signing the Nashville Statement, a recent statement by evangelical leaders attacking same-sex marriage and questioning whether supporters of equal marriage rights for gay and lesbian people can be good Christians. The statement is being hailed by some evangelicals as setting a line in the sand on opposition to gay marriage.

"The Nashville Statement is a declaration of bigotry and condemnation that is a far cry from the faith, hope, love and acceptance we were taught was the hallmark of the faith of Union University," says the statement from Union alumni.

