Title
Union Alumni Blast Anti-Gay Nashville Statement
September 5, 2017
Alumni of Union University, in Tennessee, have issued a statement objecting to the university's president and three faculty members signing the Nashville Statement, a recent statement by evangelical leaders attacking same-sex marriage and questioning whether supporters of equal marriage rights for gay and lesbian people can be good Christians. The statement is being hailed by some evangelicals as setting a line in the sand on opposition to gay marriage.
"The Nashville Statement is a declaration of bigotry and condemnation that is a far cry from the faith, hope, love and acceptance we were taught was the hallmark of the faith of Union University," says the statement from Union alumni.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!