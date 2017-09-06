search
Title
Baylor Settles Suit Over Alleged Gang Rape
September 6, 2017
Baylor University has settled a lawsuit by a woman who says she was gang raped by football players, and that the university failed to take appropriate action to protect her and others, The Waco Tribune-Herald reported. Details of the settlement were not released. The suit charged that there were 52 rape incidents at Baylor, five of them gang rapes, over a four-year period.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!