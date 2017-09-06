Title

Baylor Settles Suit Over Alleged Gang Rape

By

Scott Jaschik
September 6, 2017
Baylor University has settled a lawsuit by a woman who says she was gang raped by football players, and that the university failed to take appropriate action to protect her and others, The Waco Tribune-Herald reported. Details of the settlement were not released. The suit charged that there were 52 rape incidents at Baylor, five of them gang rapes, over a four-year period.

 

