Title
Black College Urged to Change Name of Building
September 6, 2017
Students and others at North Carolina Central University, a historically black college, have created a petition to urge the institution to change the name of the Hoey Administration Building, The Herald-Sun reported. The name honors Clyde Hoey, who was governor from 1937 to 1941. He obtained money to start the university's graduate and professional programs. But he was a segregationist and many believe he supported NC Central's expansion as a way to keep other public universities all-white. The administration is not commenting on the petition.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!