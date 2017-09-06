Black College Urged to Change Name of Building

Students and others at North Carolina Central University, a historically black college, have created a petition to urge the institution to change the name of the Hoey Administration Building, The Herald-Sun reported. The name honors Clyde Hoey, who was governor from 1937 to 1941. He obtained money to start the university's graduate and professional programs. But he was a segregationist and many believe he supported NC Central's expansion as a way to keep other public universities all-white. The administration is not commenting on the petition.



