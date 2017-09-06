Title

Irma Approaching, Some Miami Colleges Close

By

Scott Jaschik
September 6, 2017
Even as colleges in Houston resume operations in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, some colleges in the Miami area are announcing closures in anticipation of Hurricane Irma's arrival. St. Thomas University will be closed from Thursday through the weekend. The University of Miami is closing its Coral Gables and marine campuses Wednesday through Friday. Miami Dade College and Florida International University also announced closures. In Daytona Beach, Bethune-Cookman University ordered all students to evacuate.

 

