Spelman Will Admit Transgender Students

Spelman College, the elite historically black women's college, announced this week that it will consider applicants who are transgender. The college's new policy states that Spelman "will consider for admission women students including students who consistently live and self-identify as women, regardless of their gender assignment at birth. Spelman does not admit male students, including students who self-identify and live consistently as men, regardless of gender assignment at birth. If a woman is admitted and transitions to male while a student at Spelman, the college will permit that student to continue to matriculate at and graduate from Spelman."