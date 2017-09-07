Study on Impact of Sexual Assault on Learning

A new University of New Hampshire study has identified how deeply sexual assault can affect students’ academics.

More than 6,400 students from eight New England colleges were surveyed for the report, published recently in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence.

The researchers identified four types of harassment -- unwanted sexual contact, unwanted sexual intercourse, intimate partner violence, and stalking, and how each could possibly affect aspects of students' studies.

“We hope this study will better help universities and counselors devote resources to programs that will help victims physically, mentally and also academically,” Ellen Cohn, a professor of psychology at the university and a co-author of the study, said in a statement. “Universities strive to offer a higher education to their students, and when violence like this happens, it affects their overall mission.”