ACT Called Off at Some International Testing Centers

This Saturday's ACT has been called off at some international testing centers. An ACT spokesman said that the action was "due to a verified breach of the test materials," and that ACT would not be commenting further on the breach. He did say that those registered for the test have been notified and will receive information about rescheduling. The move by ACT follows unconfirmed reports on Reddit about the sale of the test in advance of its administration. The notice at right was posted to social media by some who received it.