ACT Called Off at Some International Testing Centers

Scott Jaschik
September 8, 2017
Dear [recipient obscured], This notice serves to inform you that ACT is canceling the Sept. 9, 2017, administration of the ACT test at your test center. ACT has received credible evidence that test materials intended for administration at your test center have been compromised. Unfortunately, there is not enough time to assemble and deliver secure test materials to the impacted test centers in time for Saturday’s administration. Accordingly, ACT took the difficult but appropriate step of canceling the test administration to ensure the fairness of the exam for all examinees. The Sept. 9 test date will not be rescheduled. Please do not report to the test center or contact the school. ACT will contact you in the next few days with instructions on how to make a test center change to a future date at no [end of image]This Saturday's ACT has been called off at some international testing centers. An ACT spokesman said that the action was "due to a verified breach of the test materials," and that ACT would not be commenting further on the breach. He did say that those registered for the test have been notified and will receive information about rescheduling. The move by ACT follows unconfirmed reports on Reddit about the sale of the test in advance of its administration. The notice at right was posted to social media by some who received it.

