China Seeks to Block Articles From Another Journal

Chinese authorities have asked Cambridge University Press to block access in China to some articles in American Political Science Review, a journal published by Cambridge and affiliated with the American Political Science Association. The Guardian reported that Cambridge confirmed that a request had been made, and also that it did not comply. It is not known how many articles China wants blocked.

Officials at the press, the journal and APSA did not respond to requests from Inside Higher Ed for comment. An article in the journal this year focused on the kind of topic unlikely to win fans in Beijing: "How the Chinese Government Fabricates Social Media Posts for Strategic Distraction, not Engaged Argument."

In August, Cambridge University Press revealed that it had agreed to Chinese requests that it block some articles from the journal The China Quarterly. Amid considerable criticism, the press reversed itself and stopped blocking the articles.