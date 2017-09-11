Title
Report on Underrepresented STEM Students
By
September 11, 2017
A new 68-page report from the Pullias Center for Higher Education at the University of Southern California hopes to address underrepresented students in STEM.
The report, part of a collaborative effort from eight California State University campuses, emphasizes collaboration between existing academic affairs and student affairs programs -- which are often separated -- as well as specific interventions for struggling students.
The full report can be read here.
