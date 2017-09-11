U California Sues Trump Over DACA Repeal

The Trump administration’s proposed winding down of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has drawn a lawsuit from the University of California.

The Obama-era executive order allowed undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to apply for, and renew, temporary approval work in the country and protection from deportation. Many DACA recipients are current or former college students, and college leaders and higher education groups strongly urged the Trump administration to keep the program. Trump has urged Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform before DACA is repealed in six months.

The Trump administration is “wrongly and unconstitutionally violating the rights of the university and its students by rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on ‘nothing more than unreasoned executive whim,’” a statement from the UC Office of the President read. The Trump administration has maintained that DACA itself was unconstitutional.

UC enrolls approximately 4,000 undocumented students, “a substantial number of whom have DACA,” according to the university.