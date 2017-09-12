Title

Carnegie Corporation Honors 7 Presidents

By

Scott Jaschik
September 12, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Carnegie Corporation of New York is today honoring seven college and university presidents as "education visionaries" and awarding each $500,000 to advance various initiatives. The winners of the Academic Leadership Award are:

  • Joseph E. Aoun, Northeastern University (who announced he would match the $500,000 with his own funds)
  • Mark P. Becker, Georgia State University
  • John J. DeGioia, Georgetown University
  • Nariman Farvardin, Stevens Institute of Technology
  • Maria Klawe, Harvey Mudd College
  • DeRionne Pollard, Montgomery College
  • Barbara R. Snyder, Case Western Reserve University

More information from Carnegie about the initiatives that led to the honors may be found here.

