Carnegie Corporation Honors 7 Presidents

The Carnegie Corporation of New York is today honoring seven college and university presidents as "education visionaries" and awarding each $500,000 to advance various initiatives. The winners of the Academic Leadership Award are:

Joseph E. Aoun, Northeastern University (who announced he would match the $500,000 with his own funds)

Mark P. Becker, Georgia State University

John J. DeGioia, Georgetown University

Nariman Farvardin, Stevens Institute of Technology

Maria Klawe, Harvey Mudd College

DeRionne Pollard, Montgomery College

Barbara R. Snyder, Case Western Reserve University

More information from Carnegie about the initiatives that led to the honors may be found here.