Carnegie Corporation Honors 7 Presidents
September 12, 2017
The Carnegie Corporation of New York is today honoring seven college and university presidents as "education visionaries" and awarding each $500,000 to advance various initiatives. The winners of the Academic Leadership Award are:
- Joseph E. Aoun, Northeastern University (who announced he would match the $500,000 with his own funds)
- Mark P. Becker, Georgia State University
- John J. DeGioia, Georgetown University
- Nariman Farvardin, Stevens Institute of Technology
- Maria Klawe, Harvey Mudd College
- DeRionne Pollard, Montgomery College
- Barbara R. Snyder, Case Western Reserve University
More information from Carnegie about the initiatives that led to the honors may be found here.
