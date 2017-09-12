Small For-Profit Chain Closes 7 Campuses

Delta Career Education Corporation, a privately held for-profit college company, is phasing out seven of its campuses. The company blamed the move on the unclear fate of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, a national accrediting agency that the Obama administration in December moved to terminate. ACICS oversees many for-profits.

A spokesman for Delta said the company stopped admitting new students at three campuses of its Miller-Motte Technical College, one Miller-Motte College campus and three campuses of the McCann School of Business & Technology. The affected campuses are located in Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. The decision resulted from ACICS losing federal recognition, the spokesman said via email.