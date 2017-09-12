Title

Taking Advantage of Florida State's Goodwill

By

Scott Jaschik
September 12, 2017
With Hurricane Irma approaching, Florida State University said that anyone could park in its parking garages, free, during the period of the storm. The university was thinking of its own students and employees and local citizens. But a nearby car dealership moved its entire inventory to the garage, making it difficult to find spaces, infuriating many. Amid a barrage of criticism on social media, the car dealership moved its cars.

