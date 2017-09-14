Title

Academic Minute: Design Thinking

Doug Lederman
September 14, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Ned Laff, director at the Center for the Junior Year and teaching faculty at Governors State University, examines how a different kind of thinking can transform how liberal arts education is perceived in our society. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

