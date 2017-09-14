search
Title
Academic Minute: Design Thinking
September 14, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Ned Laff, director at the Center for the Junior Year and teaching faculty at Governors State University, examines how a different kind of thinking can transform how liberal arts education is perceived in our society. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
