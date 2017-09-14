Title

VA Backs Ashford on Arizona Move

Paul Fain
September 14, 2017
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs this week backed Ashford University's attempt to shift its state-based eligibility for veterans' benefits from Iowa to Arizona, likely preserving the for-profit university's access to Post-9/11 GI Bill and active-duty military tuition benefits.

Ashford enrolls roughly 5,000 student veterans. The online university decided to shut down its physical campus in Iowa two years ago. Last year Iowa's Department of Education ruled that Ashford would no longer be eligible to receive veterans' benefits, citing reasons the university vigorously contested.

Then, in July, the university's parent company, Bridgepoint Education, received approval from the state of Arizona to receive veterans' benefits. The federal VA backed that decision Wednesday, sending a letter to Ashford saying that the university would receive a facility code for its Arizona campus.

