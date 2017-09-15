Title

Back to School (and Our Cartoon Caption Contest)

By

Doug Lederman
September 15, 2017
Comments
 
 

It's time once again for Inside Higher Ed’s monthly Cartoon Caption Contest.

There are multiple ways to participate. Suggest your own caption for September's new cartoon from Matthew Henry Hall. The theme: professors' office hours.

Click here to vote for your favorite among the three finalists chosen by our panel of judges from among the submissions for our August contest.

And congratulations to Partho Roy, whose caption for the cartoon at right -- "It's time we stop letting the Interdisciplinary Studies majors help assemble the fossil displays in the museum." -- received the most votes from our readers. Roy will receive a $50 Amazon gift certificate and a copy of the cartoon signed by Matthew Henry Hall. Thanks to all for participating.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Should We Be Worried
About High School Grade Inflation?
Worse Than It Sounds
What’s Wrong With the Attack on Amy Wax

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Sacrifices on the Altar of "Correctness"
Friday Fragments
Aging Parents and Higher Ed Careers
Guest Post: After Harvey, by Lee Matalone
Have Your Cake And Research It, Too
An Update from the Far-Away Reference Desk

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top