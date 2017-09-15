Title

Dissenting Chinese Academic Departs for U.S.

By

Elizabeth Redden
September 15, 2017
A dissenting Chinese professor has left for the U.S. amid an intensifying crackdown on liberal academics, The Guardian reported. Friends of Qiao Mu said he decided to leave China after his academic career was destroyed by his refusal to toe the line.

Qiao, who taught journalism at Beijing Foreign Studies University, had been barred from the classroom since 2014, seemingly in retaliation for his public support for ideas like multiparty democracy and freedom of speech. Qiao resigned in April, writing in an online letter, “A journalism professor [who] has to be against a free media. Even Tchaikovsky couldn’t play a symphony with enough sorrow for my situation.”

Qiao declined The Guardian’s request to discuss the reasons for his departure from China. "I’m busy making a living," he said.

