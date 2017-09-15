Scholarship Platform Expands to Community College Students

RaiseMe, a platform that allows students to earn incremental college scholarship dollars as they attain academic and other goals in high school, is expanding its offering to community college students, the company announced Thursday. About 265 colleges now use the platform to provide incentives -- essentially, micro-scholarships -- to students who display the traits and accomplishments they want to reward. “By extending the platform to serve transfer students, community college-goers will now be able to carve out even more tangible and affordable paths to a four-year degree," Preston Silverman, CEO and co-founder of RaiseMe, said in a news release.