Calif. Community Colleges Partner With WGU

The California Community Colleges Board of Governors today approved a new partnership with nonprofit Western Governors University that allows graduates from the 114 two-year institutions in the state to transfer and pursue discounted bachelor's degrees at the online institution.

"WGU's distance-learning format, competency-based learning model and discounted tuition will enable students graduating from a California community college the flexibility to earn a bachelor's degree without leaving home at an affordable price," said Eloy Ortiz Oakley, chancellor of the community college system, in a news release.

Under the partnership, students transferring from the community colleges would be offered a 5 percent tuition discount for up to four academic terms. WGU students are charged a flat rate per six-month term, with tuition and fees totaling about $6,000 a year. In addition to the discount, the transfer students are also eligible for the $2,000 Community College Partnership Scholarship.

WGU's partnership with the California Community College system "will make it possible for more busy adults in California to complete their degrees affordably and without disrupting their lives," said Scott Pulsipher, WGU's president, in a news release.