Lipscomb President Apologizes for Centerpieces

Randy Lowry, president of Lipscomb University, was attempting to reach out to African-American students at his university. Instead, he ended up sending a campus-wide apology by email.

“Last night we invited Lipscomb African American students to our home for dinner to discuss their experiences at Lipscomb. Several students shared with me their concern about the material used for centerpieces which contained stalks of cotton,” read the email, the content of which was posted by the university’s Facebook page.

“The content of the centerpieces was offensive, and I could have handled the situation with more sensitivity. I sincerely apologize for the discomfort, anger or disappointment we caused and solicit your forgiveness.”

The Tennessean reported that social media posts of students who said they attended the dinner said that the cotton-stalk centerpieces were not at a previous dinner held for Latino students.

Lowry ended the email by saying he wants to engage in more conversations with students at the group and individual level.