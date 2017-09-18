Title

Support for State Free Tuition Programs Grows

By

Ashley A. Smith
September 18, 2017
Comments
 
 

A new poll from the Campaign for Free College Tuition shows support continues to increase for free college tuition programs that benefit academically qualified students.

Support for tuition-free state programs increased to 47 percent -- up 12 percent since CFCT started national polling in 2016. The poll also revealed that 78 percent of the public approve of the idea of free college tuition.

"CFCT's latest poll demonstrates the popularity of both federal and state programs that make college tuition-free," said Morley Winograd, president of CFCT, in a news release. "Both enjoy majority support from Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike, which contradicts recent commentary that the idea of free college is not popular among certain groups of voters."

Winograd said the poll highlights why tuition-free programs have taken off in red states like Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, and in blue states like New York, Oregon and Rhode Island.

