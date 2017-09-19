Title
$115 Million Gift for Research at Boston University
September 19, 2017
An alumnus has donated $115 million to fund interdisciplinary research at Boston University, part of the institution's larger campaign to expand its focus on cross-cutting science in the biomedical sciences, engineering and medicine. The nine-figure donation by Rajen Kilachand, in combination with an even larger investment by the university itself, is funding a Center for Integrated Life Sciences and Engineering named for Kilachand.
