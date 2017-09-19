Campus Leader Ousted for Response to Hurricane

Sophia Wisniewska has resigned as chancellor of the University of South Florida's St. Petersburg campus, as the university's president was preparing to fire her for her handling of the campus response to Hurricane Irma, The Tampa Bay Times reported. "Your conduct created an intolerable safety risk to our students and the USFSP community," said a draft termination letter by System President Judy Genshaft.

Genshaft faulted Wisniewska for failing to adjust plans quickly when Irma shifted course and started to pose a much more direct threat to the campus. Further, an email Wisniewska "insinuated," according to the Times article that she remained on campus longer than was the case. The article cited email from Wisniewska about walking around campus when she apparently had left for Atlanta. Leaving for Atlanta, without consulting with Genshaft, created communication and leadership problems, Genshaft wrote.

Wisniewska defended her conduct and said that she wanted to act more quickly on issues such as dormitory evacuations, but was prevented from doing so.