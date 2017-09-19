Title
Louisville Will End Funding for Student Paper
September 19, 2017
The University of Louisville plans to end all financial support for its student newspaper, The Louisville Cardinal, The Courier-Journal reported. the university cites large deficits it is facing, and officials said that they have warned the student paper that cuts could be coming. The loss of funds could end the ability of the paper to exist, and journalism leader in the area are criticizing the move.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!