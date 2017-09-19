Title

Louisville Will End Funding for Student Paper

By

Scott Jaschik
September 19, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of Louisville plans to end all financial support for its student newspaper, The Louisville Cardinal, The Courier-Journal reported. the university cites large deficits it is facing, and officials said that they have warned the student paper that cuts could be coming. The loss of funds could end the ability of the paper to exist, and journalism leader in the area are criticizing the move.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why Racial Preferences Remain Wrongheaded
Let's Trash Unsupported Course Requirements
A Call for Curricular Coherence

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lower Ed in Higher Ed
Content Indigestion Is a Thing
Full “Dad” Mode
4 EdTech Inventions ro Add ro Harford’s 'Fifty Inventions That Shaped the Modern Economy’
Cathy Davidson's Powerfully Argued and Beautifully Written ’The New Education’
The Bologna and ASEM Education Secretariats as Transnational Policy Actors

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top