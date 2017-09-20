Udacity to Introduce Flying Car Credential

The for-profit online education provider Udacity at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference announced plans to create a new Flying Car nanodegree.

The Flying Car program’s curriculum will be developed in collaboration with Nicholas Roy, a professor of aeronautics and astronautics at MIT; Raffaello D’Andrea, a professor of dynamic systems and control at ETH Zurich; Angela Schoellig, professor of aerospace studies at the University of Toronto; and Sebastian Thrun, Udacity’s founder. It is expected to start in early 2018.

In addition to the Flying Car program, Udacity also announced a new Introduction to Self-Driving Cars nanodegree, to complement Udacity’s existing Self-Driving Car Engineer program. Thrun, who founded Google’s self-driving car team, said in a blog post that the program would be accessible to anyone with minimal programming experience.

“Self-driving cars is a field of vastly growing opportunities but with an alarming shortage of talent,” said Thrun. To this end, transportation company Lyft has partnered with Udacity to offer 400 scholarships for the Intro to Self-Driving Cars program for underrepresented students.