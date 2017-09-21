Title
57 Indictments for Mob Killing of Pakistani Student
September 21, 2017
Fifty-seven people have been indicted for the mob killing of a Pakistani student that occurred on the campus of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan in April, according to Dawn, an English-language newspaper in Pakistan.
Mashal Khan, a mass communication student, was fatally beaten and shot by a mob in retaliation for allegedly "publishing blasphemous content online." A 13-member investigative team found that a group had incited violence against Khan using the pretext of blasphemy. It found no evidence that Khan committed blasphemy.
All of those charged have pleaded not guilty.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!