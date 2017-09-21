57 Indictments for Mob Killing of Pakistani Student

Fifty-seven people have been indicted for the mob killing of a Pakistani student that occurred on the campus of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan in April, according to Dawn, an English-language newspaper in Pakistan.

Mashal Khan, a mass communication student, was fatally beaten and shot by a mob in retaliation for allegedly "publishing blasphemous content online." A 13-member investigative team found that a group had incited violence against Khan using the pretext of blasphemy. It found no evidence that Khan committed blasphemy.

All of those charged have pleaded not guilty.