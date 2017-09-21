Study: College Student Voting Rose in 2016 Election

College campuses are often the target of get-out-the-vote efforts, and there seems to be evidence that the strategy worked in the last election, at least to some extent. Turnout among college students increased by more than 3 percent in 2016 compared to the previous presidential election, according to a new study from Tufts University.

Turnout, the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement found, was 48.3 percent in 2016, compared to 45.1 percent in 2012. Among those who were registered to vote, 68.5 percent voted in 2016, compared to 65.3 percent in 2012.

Among the study's findings, which are based on data from 9.5 million students who were enrolled at higher education institutions in 2012 and 9.7 million students enrolled in 2016, Tufts’ Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civil Life found that women voted more than men, and Hispanic and Asian turnout was up.

Other takeaways from the report, which is available here, include: