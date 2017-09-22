Obama Alums Launch Coalition to Challenge DeVos

A group of former Obama administration officials is launching a legal aid effort to assist students who are defrauded or suffer from discrimination.

The organization, called the National Student Legal Defense Network, will work with state attorneys general and other advocacy groups to bring lawsuits on students' behalf, according to the Associated Press. The AP and The Washington Post reported the group's launch.

The network's co-founder Aaron Ament, a former chief of staff and special counsel at the Department of Education under Obama, told those outlets that the deregulatory agenda of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos means there is a need for more groups to step up to protect students.