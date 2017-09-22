Title

Teaching Online Takes More Time Than in Person

September 22, 2017
A new study based on a survey of 2,000 academics in Australia has found that teaching online is more time-consuming than teaching in person, Times Higher Education reported. The study found that it took instructors an average of 10 hours to plan an hour-long online lecture, compared to 8 hours for an in-person lecture. Planning an entirely new unit took 100 hours for online students and 96 for face-to-face students. The study was conducted by John Kenny and Andrew Fluck of the University of Tasmania.

 

