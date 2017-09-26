Title

Academic Minute: Killing From Afar

By

Doug Lederman
September 26, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Abraham Rutchick, associate professor in the department of psychology at California State University Northridge, examines whether killing from a distance change how humans feel about the act of taking a life. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

