Academic Minute: Killing From Afar
September 26, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Abraham Rutchick, associate professor in the department of psychology at California State University Northridge, examines whether killing from a distance change how humans feel about the act of taking a life. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
