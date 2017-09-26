Lumina and Kresge to Fund 17 ‘Talent Hubs’

The Lumina Foundation this week announced the designation of 17 cities around the country as "talent hubs," with each receiving a grant of $350,000 over three years from the foundation. The Kresge Foundation is a co-funder of the project.

"Grant funding will support local efforts to educate more people, allowing community and postsecondary leaders to better meet the specific needs of residents," Lumina said in a written statement.

The 17 selected cities were picked because they offer multiple pathways to attract, retain and cultivate talent, the foundation said, particularly among underserved populations, such as first-generation college students, low-income students and students of color. In addition to the grant money, each talent hub will receive strategic and technical assistance aimed at helping them boost production of meaningful postsecondary credentials.