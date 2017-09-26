Title

Michigan Student Takes a Knee in University's Diag

By

Scott Jaschik
September 26, 2017
Comments
 
 

With National Football League athletes replying to President Trump's tweets over some players' decision to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem, part of an ongoing protest against police brutality, a University of Michigan student took a knee on the Diag, the center of campus life, Monday. The student, Dana Greene, said he was protesting racism both at the university and in society. Many Michigan students applauded the action and tried to provide Greene with some shade from umbrellas as he stayed in place on a warm day.

