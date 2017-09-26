Report: 20 University of Phoenix Campuses to Close

Phoenix New Times reported Monday that the University of Phoenix is planning to close about 20 campuses around the country. The campuses reportedly include both full-fledged campuses and smaller learning centers. The university did not confirm the number of campuses to New Times, but said that it was "instituting a teach-out phase at several of our campus and learning center locations." In a separate report, Denver Business Journal reported that the university will stop new enrollments at three Colorado campuses.