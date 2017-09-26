Title

Report: 20 University of Phoenix Campuses to Close

By

Scott Jaschik
September 26, 2017
Comments
 
 

Phoenix New Times reported Monday that the University of Phoenix is planning to close about 20 campuses around the country. The campuses reportedly include both full-fledged campuses and smaller learning centers. The university did not confirm the number of campuses to New Times, but said that it was "instituting a teach-out phase at several of our campus and learning center locations." In a separate report, Denver Business Journal reported that the university will stop new enrollments at three Colorado campuses.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Tuition Discounting:
The Problem, not the Remedy
The Equity-Minded Civic Learning
All Americans Need
The Trouble With Some LGBT-Exclusive Campus Spaces

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

My Recurring Nightmare
Professors Have Taken Over the MOOCs
Our Teacher-Free Future?
Meanwhile…
Against (Only) Digital Textbooks
Join Us!

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top