Title
Campaign Warning of For-Profits Launches in Maryland
September 27, 2017
The Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition announced a new public awareness campaign, "Know Before You Enroll," Tuesday at Baltimore City Community College. The campaign seeks to educate students about fraudulent practices committed by some for-profit institutions.
The campaign provides students with warning signs and a checklist of questions they should ask before enrolling. It also urges students to avoid institutions that guarantee employment and urge them to sign up on the same day they visit.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!