Campaign Warning of For-Profits Launches in Maryland

Ashley A. Smith
September 27, 2017
The Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition announced a new public awareness campaign, "Know Before You Enroll," Tuesday at Baltimore City Community College. The campaign seeks to educate students about fraudulent practices committed by some for-profit institutions.

The campaign provides students with warning signs and a checklist of questions they should ask before enrolling. It also urges students to avoid institutions that guarantee employment and urge them to sign up on the same day they visit.

