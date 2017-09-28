Wealth Gains for Americans Who Lack College Degrees

New data from the U.S. Federal Reserve on changes in family income show that Americans without a college degree, and African-Americans and Hispanic families, had the most rapid increase in wealth from 2013 to 2016. However, college degree holders are still far more wealthy, as are white families (with almost 10 times the wealth of African-American households).

"The largest gains in median net worth occurred among families without a college degree, whose median net worth increased between 24 and 29 percent. For mean net worth, the largest gains occurred among families without a high school diploma, who experienced a 40 percent increase in mean net worth," the report found. "In contrast, families with a college degree saw a modest 2 percent gain in median net worth and a 24 percent gain in mean net worth."

Even so, the report showed that families with college degrees have a big head start, as The Washington Post reported.

"The median net worth of people with just a high school diploma jumped almost a quarter to $67,100, a sizable gain," according to the newspaper. "But people with college degrees have a median net worth of $292,100, over four times as much as those without bachelor's degrees."