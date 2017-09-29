search
Title
Academic Minute: Disaster Preparedness
September 29, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Peter Neal Peregrine, professor of anthropology and museum studies at Lawrence University, examines whether greater local governance and political participation promote more resilience after a catastrophe. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
