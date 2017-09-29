Campus Management Buys 5 Hobsons Product Lines

Campus Management announced Thursday that it has purchased five product lines from Hobsons: Radius, AppReview, ApplyYourself, Connect and Retain. They are all customer relationship manager and application management products. Terms of the deal were not announced, but officials said that these five business lines represent about 25 percent of Hobsons' revenue.

Jim Milton, CEO of Campus Management, said in an interview that the product lines have 700 colleges as customers, about 600 of them in the United States. He said that Campus Management planned a "business as usual" approach and that "we are keeping the customer-facing employees," of whom there are about 100. "The people supporting the formerly Hobsons businesses aren't going to change at all."

Campus Management's roots are in providing various services to for-profit colleges. About a year ago, it reached a point where half of its college customers were nonprofit institutions. With the sale of the five business lines, Hobsons will have far more customers in the nonprofit space (roughly 800 to 200).

Hobsons CEO Kate Cassino said in a statement, “As Hobsons looks to the future, we want to focus our portfolio and continue to build upon our leadership position in Naviance, Intersect and Starfish -- business lines where we have the greatest opportunity to continue to grow, always with the aim of helping K-12 schools and districts and higher education institutions advance their student success goals.”