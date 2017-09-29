Free Speech Tour Halted at American University

Spiked, a British magazine that writes about contemporary issues from a libertarian perspective, was due to launch a college tour it's calling “Unsafe Space” at American University Thursday, with the discussion involving Title IX, feminism and censorship on campuses, but the tour's first booking was canceled. The organizers blame the institution, which said that a facility was never properly reserved.

Spiked had planned for representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union, Reason magazine and the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) to speak on campus. But said in a statement, it said it was “met [with] resistance” by college administrators. Instead, the panel was moved to Reason's D.C. headquarters.

A coordinator with the tour, Tom Slater, claims that the students hosting the event had reserved a space, but at the last minute they were told that it was no longer available and that the event would be called off.

The university disagrees.

Mark Story, an American spokesman, said that the student group -- the local chapter of Young Americans for Liberty -- had requested space Sept. 19, but it was told it needed to meet with the student activities' office since it wanted to bring speakers.

Nothing was ever officially reserved, though the free speech tour was still advertised to be held in the university’s Katzen Arts Center. Story said that the student activities office did “outreach” to the group.

“But it is too late for this to happen in the appropriate time frame to obtain other space on campus,” Story wrote in an email.

Slater said in his statement it was “a shame” American could not accommodate the group, even though Title IX is a contentious topic.

“That the first stop on the Unsafe Space Tour was seemingly deemed too unsafe to hold on a campus has only reminded us what we are up against,” his statement reads.

Outside speakers and organizations, like conservatives Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter, have clashed with colleges before, claiming the institutions have attempted to squash free speech and deliberately tried to sabotage their attempts to address students.