In Reversal, Former Globe U Campuses to Close

Broadview University raised eyebrows earlier this year when it successfully pushed to reopen four Wisconsin campuses of Globe University, a for-profit that shares a common owner with Broadview.

The Obama administration shut down Globe after a Minnesota court ruled that the small chain had committed consumer fraud and deceptive trade practices by misrepresenting job opportunities for graduates of a criminal justice program -- a ruling that mostly applied to the Minnesota campuses. But the Trump administration and the Wisconsin state agency that oversees for-profits granted approval for Broadview to resuscitate four former Globe campuses in that state. One reason for that decision, the state regulator told Inside Higher Ed, was the valuable role Globe played in training veterinary technicians in the state. (Scott Walker, Wisconsin's Republican governor, this month terminated the for-profit oversight agency, which had a reputation as a relatively aggressive state regulator.)

This week, however, Broadview announced that it had made the "very difficult decision" to close three of the former Globe campuses.

"Approval to begin new student enrollment in the former Globe University campuses was granted by the U.S. Department of Education in late April of this year," the university said in a written statement. "Although we had hoped to be able to build campus communities in all of the former Globe locations, due to the low unemployment rate and unique challenges in higher education, Broadview University has made the decision to focus resources on the Madison, Wis., campus."