Title

Error Seen in Promoting Accused Professor

By

Scott Jaschik
October 2, 2017
Comments
 
 

Joel Seligman, president of the University of Rochester, told faculty leaders last week that the university made a mistake by promoting Florian Jaeger while he was accused of sexual harassment, The Democrat & Chronicle reported. Seligman made the observation in a closed faculty meeting, but the newspaper said it obtained and verified minutes from the meeting. The university has faced widespread criticism on campus and off for investigations that clear Jaeger, a professor of brain and cognitive sciences, of harassment allegations.

The university has launched a new review of its handling of the case but has not retracted its findings clearing Jaeger, who has denied wrongdoing. But Seligman's latest remarks, according to the Democrat & Chronicle, included this quote: "I frankly think it was a mistake [to promote him], and it was one where it’s not going to happen again … And it’s not that after an investigation one can’t be promoted if it’s justified on the merits, but in the pendency of a serious investigation of this nature, it was wrong to promote him."

