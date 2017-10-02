Error Seen in Promoting Accused Professor

Joel Seligman, president of the University of Rochester, told faculty leaders last week that the university made a mistake by promoting Florian Jaeger while he was accused of sexual harassment, The Democrat & Chronicle reported. Seligman made the observation in a closed faculty meeting, but the newspaper said it obtained and verified minutes from the meeting. The university has faced widespread criticism on campus and off for investigations that clear Jaeger, a professor of brain and cognitive sciences, of harassment allegations.

The university has launched a new review of its handling of the case but has not retracted its findings clearing Jaeger, who has denied wrongdoing. But Seligman's latest remarks, according to the Democrat & Chronicle, included this quote: "I frankly think it was a mistake [to promote him], and it was one where it’s not going to happen again … And it’s not that after an investigation one can’t be promoted if it’s justified on the merits, but in the pendency of a serious investigation of this nature, it was wrong to promote him."