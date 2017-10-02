Evergreen State Punishes About 80 Students

Evergreen State College has punished about 80 students for their roles in spring protests that attracted national attention, The Olympian reported. Students were found to have gone beyond legitimate protest activities in a series of actions that focused on following and intimidating a professor whose views they criticized. At one point, the professor was told by campus police that he would be unsafe on campus.

Punishments included warnings, community service, probation and suspension. The approximately 80 students who were punished were among 180 about whom reports were filed about activities during the protests.