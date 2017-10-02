Title

Professor on Leave After Bashing Trump Supporters

By

Nick Roll
October 2, 2017
Comments
 
 

Garrett Nichols, an assistant English professor at Bridgewater State University, has been put on paid leave following a Facebook post that spoke out against “anyone who voted for Donald Trump.”

“For personal safety reasons, Dr. Nichols is on temporary leave,” Eva Gaffney, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts institution, told The Brockton Enterprise.

“Fuck Donald Trump. Fuck ANYONE who voted for Donald Trump. Fuck ANYONE who tries to explain to me the ‘real’ needs of people who voted for Donald Trump,” one of Nichols’s posts read. “Trump voters: you all belong in this parade,” he posted about a Ku Klux Klan parade.

The threats -- which were “serious enough to have police investigate” -- did not appear to have come from people on campus, Gaffney said. When Nichols’s posts were made public earlier this month, stories about them picked up steam on several conservative websites.

The posts gained attention after being shared by a Bridgewater student who is a Trump supporter.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Want to Enhance Humanities Career Outcomes?
Engage the Faculty
Dampening Innovation,
One Institution at a Time
We Can No Longer Ignore the Slump

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Promotion Criteria
'Null States' and Our Postsecondary Obsession with Big Data
Some Notes on the Finances of Top Chinese Universities
President Kurtz
A True Confession
Morning Pages as Self-Care in Graduate School

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top