Professor on Leave After Bashing Trump Supporters

Garrett Nichols, an assistant English professor at Bridgewater State University, has been put on paid leave following a Facebook post that spoke out against “anyone who voted for Donald Trump.”

“For personal safety reasons, Dr. Nichols is on temporary leave,” Eva Gaffney, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts institution, told The Brockton Enterprise.

“Fuck Donald Trump. Fuck ANYONE who voted for Donald Trump. Fuck ANYONE who tries to explain to me the ‘real’ needs of people who voted for Donald Trump,” one of Nichols’s posts read. “Trump voters: you all belong in this parade,” he posted about a Ku Klux Klan parade.

The threats -- which were “serious enough to have police investigate” -- did not appear to have come from people on campus, Gaffney said. When Nichols’s posts were made public earlier this month, stories about them picked up steam on several conservative websites.

The posts gained attention after being shared by a Bridgewater student who is a Trump supporter.