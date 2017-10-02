Title

Virginia Tech President’s Speech Shouted Down

By

Nick Roll
October 2, 2017
Comments
 
 

Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands’s second State of the University address was met with protests from students calling for the firing of a university employee.

“President Sands! Why do you employ a white supremacist?” a student shouted, according to The Roanoke Times. Other students then unfurled a banner reading “Nazis get off our campus” and shouted and chanted during the remainder of his speech.

“We have spent a month talking to administration, asking them where are our answers,” a protester told the Times. “We haven’t had any action, and we felt like the student body and the campus community had a right to know.”

Students were escorted out by security. The specific complaints against the employee -- and who the person is -- were unclear.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Want to Enhance Humanities Career Outcomes?
Engage the Faculty
Dampening Innovation,
One Institution at a Time
We Can No Longer Ignore the Slump

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Promotion Criteria
'Null States' and Our Postsecondary Obsession with Big Data
Some Notes on the Finances of Top Chinese Universities
President Kurtz
A True Confession
Morning Pages as Self-Care in Graduate School

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top