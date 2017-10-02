Virginia Tech President’s Speech Shouted Down

Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands’s second State of the University address was met with protests from students calling for the firing of a university employee.

“President Sands! Why do you employ a white supremacist?” a student shouted, according to The Roanoke Times. Other students then unfurled a banner reading “Nazis get off our campus” and shouted and chanted during the remainder of his speech.

“We have spent a month talking to administration, asking them where are our answers,” a protester told the Times. “We haven’t had any action, and we felt like the student body and the campus community had a right to know.”

Students were escorted out by security. The specific complaints against the employee -- and who the person is -- were unclear.