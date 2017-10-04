search
Title
3 Share Nobel Prize in Chemistry
October 4, 2017
The 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded this morning to three researchers "for developing cryo-electron microscopy for the high-resolution structure determination of biomolecules in solution." The winners are:
- Jacques Dubochet of the University of Lausanne, in Switzerland.
- Joachim Frank, of Columbia University
- Richard Henderson, of the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, in Britain.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!